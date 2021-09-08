19-year-old man arrested, charged in connection to series of fires set in Lynchburg in June

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a series of fires set around the City of Lynchburg back in June, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The string of fires spanned from June 13 to June 20, with more than 30 fires being set over the span of a week.

Police say 19-year-old Brennan Thornhill, of Lynchburg, turned himself in on Sept. 2 in relation to the fires. He faces the following charges:

10 counts of maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land

One count of arson involving a vehicle

The Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office collaborated on this investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 434-455-6375, Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.