Lynchburg Humane Society to help find homes for some of the 4,000 rescued beagles

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 4,000 beagles bred for scientific experiments are now in need of a home and the Lynchburg Humane Society wants to help.

The beagles are being removed from Envigo, a research facility in Cumberland, where they were deprived of care and food and used for experimentation. The company is now shutting down after dozens of animal welfare violations.

“It’s amazing knowing that there are 4,000 dogs that will actually get to spend their days feeling love and playing and having a family,” Lynchburg Humane Society’s Amber Cabell said.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is part of a massive unfolding rescue operation, and they’re teaming up with shelters across the country to take the beagles in.

The dogs will arrive soon and the shelter has set a goal of welcoming about 50 into the facility, but homes to get them into their new, loving homes quickly.

“We don’t really have a lot of wiggle room right now, which is why we’re hoping to get as many adopted and fostered out ahead of the beagles arriving as possible,” Cabell adds.

Shelters are full due to the number of kittens being housed in the facility.

The Lynchburg Humane Society will be hosting a half-off adoption special on July 16 weekend in hopes of making space, and are in need of fosters, volunteers and donations.