2022 Commonwealth Games return to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Commonwealth Games are heading back to the Hill City.

The opening ceremony for the 32nd annual event is Friday, July 22 at Liberty University.

Cheerleading, gravel racing, adaptive rugby, inclusive track and field and team volleyball are the new events this year.

The theme is ‘Women in Sports’ in honor of the 50th anniversary of the signing of Title IX.

“Virginia Amateur Sports is dedicated to doing everything we can to offer sports to everyone and seeing that legislation and the statistics of where sports were for women prior to 1972 and where they are now, we want to be a part of that,” said Dan Foutz, president of Virginia Amateur Sports.

They’ve already held six of the 40 sporting events so far and will host five more this weekend.