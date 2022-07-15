Six Roanoke parks improve playgrounds, four more parks to see improvements soon

Playgrounds in the Star City have received new equipment thanks to funding for deferred maintenance

ROANOKE, Va. – Six parks in Roanoke City have received new equipment for its parks and playgrounds.

Early this year, Roanoke Parks and Recreation received $2.3 million to address a list of projects and improvements in the area’s parks.

Thanks to the funds, the department has made playground updates to West End, Raleigh Court, Garden City, River’s Edge, Staunton, and Washington. The project also included court resurfacing, paving projects, and more.

“Maintenance work on the greenways, some paving projects to make some of our sites accessible with ADA parking spaces,” said Katie Slusher, Planning and Development Coordinator for Roanoke City Parks and Recreation.

Four more parks will be getting new equipment and updates later on: Belmont Park, Fishburn Park, Strauss Park, and East Gate Park.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation received an additional $2 million for the current fiscal year that started on July 1.