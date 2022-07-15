Virginia lawmakers offer support to Buchanan County

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said they will offer support to Buchanan County

RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers in D.C. said they’re committed to helping the people in Buchanan County following Tuesday’s night storms that devastated the area.

We’re told that Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will support a request for federal assistance once a request is made by the governor.

Both senators compared the devastation in the area to the deadly flooding in Hurley last summer, and unfortunately, in that case, funding was denied.

“I think there’s an inherent bias against smaller communities in our FEMA funding formula ..the unfortunate thing in this circumstance, the damage is much more extensive than a year ago hitting more than homes,“ Senator Warner said.

Senator Kaine reassured victims of the flooding and said they’ll do their best to help.

“My prayers are with those who’ve lost in this devastating flooding, we’re gonna do all we can just as we did last year to make sure there’s a relief for them,” Senator Kaine said.

Congressman Morgan Griffith also had staff at the scene of the devastation on Thursday to support those affected by the disaster.