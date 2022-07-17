Roanoke Valley Schools, Teachers, and Students Earn Top Awards for Teen-Related Traffic Crash and Fatality Prevention Efforts

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Liberty and Jefferson Forest high school YOVASO clubs were among the 15 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) Awards Banquet held Saturday night, July 16, at James Madison University (JMU) in Harrisonburg, Va. A Liberty High School teacher was also recognized, as well as two students from Jefferson Forest High School. From Roanoke Co., Northside High School was recognized, as well as a Life Counselor at the school.

Lt. Col. Matthew D. Hanley, Bureau of Field Operations Director for the Virginia State Police, joined YOVASO with honoring the schools, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2018-2019 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers. The theme for the 2019 awards ceremony was “A Night with the Stars: Honoring Leaders for Safe Teen Driving” to celebrate Virginia’s outstanding traffic safety advocates.

