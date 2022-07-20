A martini with a cheesy twist: Introducing the VELVEETA Veltini

CHICAGO, Ill. – VELVEETA fans rejoice – this could be right up your alley.

On Wednesday, the Kraft Heinz Company announced that VELVEETA is bringing its unique cheesy taste to a cocktail called the VELVEETA Veltini.

A classic martini with a cheesy twist: the release said that the cocktail consists of VELVEETA-infused vodka, olive brine, and vermouth, topped off with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of VELVEETA stuffed olives and Jumbo VELVEETA Shells & Cheese.

Thanks to their teamwork with BLT Restaurant Group, VELVEETA is now selling the concoction at select BLT locations in the United States, including BLT Steak New York, BLT Steak Washington DC, BLT Steak Charlotte, BLT Prime New York, and The Florentine in Chicago according to the release.

Kraft Heinz said that the cheesy drink will only be available for a limited time during golden hour at BLT locations, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“As we look to summer, one of life’s greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour,” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager for VELVEETA. “We wanted to find a way to elevate this experience for our fans even further, by bringing the rich, creamy goodness of VELVEETA to a martini in a unique and unexpected way for the ultimate outrageous pleasure.”

The cocktail is served in a martini glass and highlights the brand’s latest creative platform “La Dolce Velveeta,” which focuses on living confidently and unapologetically.

“At BLT Restaurant Group, we are constantly looking to develop new and exciting experiences for our customers, so when VELVEETA approached us with the concept to create the VELVEETA Veltini we were sold,” said Scott Cronin, Senior Vice President at BLT Restaurant Group. “We worked closely with the brand to make this vision a reality, balancing the flavors of a typical martini with the nostalgic cheesy flavor we all know and love from VELVEETA, and are excited for fans to experience this delicious over-the-top cocktail.”

And if you aren’t up for a trip, don’t worry – the release said that for a limited time cheese lovers can also snag a kit or two on Goldbelly.

Kraft Heinz said that the kits will be sold for $50 a piece and will include two martini glasses, a gold cocktail shaker, two VELVEETA coasters, a jar of olives, cocktail picks, a box of VELVEETA Jumbo Shells & Cheese, VELVEETA cheese sauce, a VELVEETA brick, and a VELVEETA Veltini recipe card.

You can find more information on the Velveeta Instagram.