91º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

BCPS Libraries to inform parents what kids are reading

The move is in response to parents challenging certain books in the schools’ public libraries

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau - Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Bedford County Public Libraries, Library, Parenting, Education, Bedford County
This fall, parents will start to receive automatic email notifications on what their students check out

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – If your kids go to Bedford County Public Schools, you’ll soon be able to keep an eye on what they’re reading.

Starting this fall, you’ll receive automatic email notifications when your child checks out a book.

The school library website will also have more detailed information about the books so you can stay informed.

In addition, students in grades six through 12 will be given a teacher syllabus with assigned readings, along with a consent form for parents to sign.

BCPS has made this decision in response to parents challenging certain books in the schools’ public libraries.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kortney joined the 10 News team as a Lynchburg Bureau Reporter in May 2021.

email

facebook

twitter