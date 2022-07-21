Campbell County Board of Supervisors declares a ‘right to life advocate’

The Board of Supervisors in Campbell County declared that the county is a 'Right to Life Advocate'. We break down just exactly what that means.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The dust is certainly not settled following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, not at the federal, state, or even local level.

“I feel a heavy burden that there’s even a debate going on in America today over the protection of the unborn,” Matt Cline, Campbell County Board of Supervisors Chairman said.

On Tuesday, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution to declare the county a right-to-life advocate.

The resolution says in part, “All human beings in the county of Campbell, including the unborn, should be afforded protection by law from acts of cruelty or neglect.”

“I feel it’s important to let our state leadership know that we as a board and county support the right to life,” Cline added.

However, the move is largely a symbolic gesture since any laws regarding abortion in Virginia must come from the General Assembly.

“I think we have forgotten that we live in a representative democracy,” Lenora Ingram, Campbell County Democratic Committee member said. “Those people who are elected represent every one of us.”

Others in the county said the board doesn’t speak for everyone, and the Democratic Committee said the time would have been better spent somewhere else.

“There are so many things that we need to have work done for and we are still talking about somebody’s right to choose their health care,” Ingram added.

This isn’t the first political resolution the board has approved – In 2019, the board approved the Second Amendment Sanctuary, and in 2020 the First Amendment Sanctuary.