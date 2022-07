They are hoping to fully open the facility by the middle of August.

PULASKI, Va. – A center to help empower folks in the New River Valley is one step closer to opening.

Representatives with the T.G. Howard Community Center said the facility’s floors are complete.

Staff is making minor improvements to the facility, like finishing remodeling the restroom.

They are hoping to fully open the facility by the middle of next month.

The T.G. Howard Community Center was originally used for church and community meetings for black youth and adults in the 1950s.