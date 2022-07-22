2022 Virginia Commonwealth Games kick off at Liberty University

10 News was at the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games!

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A celebration was underway at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Friday, as the 2022 Virginia Commonwealth Games returned.

The Main Games will be held over the July 23 weekend and will feature 15 sports, including basketball, track and field, softball, baseball, and more.

Athlete and team check-ins began at 8 a.m. on Friday at the LaHaye Student Center, before the tailgate party and opening ceremonies.

The Parade of Athletes kicked off at 5:30 p.m. and led into the opening ceremonies.

The opening ceremony featured the newly crowned Miss Virginia Victoria Chuah, the lighting of the cauldron, the official kick-off of the games, and the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX legislation.

The tailgate party started at 6 p.m., after the conclusion of the opening ceremonies.

Main Games Weekend bolsters tourism and serves as an economic engine for the host city each year.

For 33 years, the Virginia Commonwealth Games have provided excellent opportunities for thousands of Virginians to develop and foster new relationships and establish new goals and personal bests, while simultaneously time learning teamwork, sportsmanship, and individual team responsibilities.

Ad

And city leaders are happy to host them.

“We’re honored to be hosting this event for the seventh consecutive summer, and we appreciate everyone who has made the 2022 Virginia Commonwealth Games possible,” Liberty University President Jerry Prevo said. “We wish each athlete the best as they use their God-given abilities to push themselves to new personal bests.”

“We are proud to partner with Liberty University and Virginia Amateur Sports to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games and, most importantly, to welcome all of the athletes, families, and friends to our City,” Lynchburg Mayor Mary Jane Dolan said. “The Commonwealth Games bring thousands of athletes to the City and we are thrilled that both the number of participants and the impact they have in Lynchburg continues to grow. While you are here, we encourage you to explore all Lynchburg has to offer – from fantastic food offerings to historic sites and exciting outdoor activities. We hope you enjoy your time in the Hill City.”