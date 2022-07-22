Lexington residents form group to help house Ukrainian families

10 News spoke with Ukrainian residents living here who will assist with the transition for refugees

LEXINGTON, Va. – People in Lexington and surrounding areas are taking steps to help families impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

They have formed a group, Hosting Ukrainian Families, to help people who will take refuge in the United States.

Members of the group, Natalie Oleksyshyn and Alex Radksy, have cousins in Ukraine, and when they heard the news about what was going on overseas, they couldn’t believe what was happening.

“I think we were both surprised at how it impacted us,” Oleksyshyn said. “At one point, I think we spent a few days we had the shakes because of the nervous system.”

The idea of Hosting Ukrainian Families is to help those in need temporarily stay in the United States for two years.

“I think it’s the least we could do. It’s just kind enough to help with that transition. Some of these people have been displaced once, others, multiple times,” Oleksyshyn said.

The group is made up of residents in Lexington and surrounding areas doing what they can to host families, and some residents have even hosted food and clothing drives.

“It feels good, and I’m speaking with 187 people who already contacted us wanting to help,” Gerald Nay, the organizer of Hosting Ukrainian Families said.

Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman is supportive of the group and proud of the community coming together to help.

“We are welcoming to folks outside,” Friedman said. “To be able to give the Ukrainians a taste of America in the little town of Lexington would be a dream.”

