Roanoke – Pure Pro Wresting is holding an event Saturday, July 30 at Roanoke Countryside Sportsplex. Proceeds benefit 540 Hawks Football Team (ages 6u -12u).

Pure Pro Wrestling is an independent pro wrestling organization that operates throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, mainly in North Carolina and Virginia.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Bell time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online in advance. Tickets are also available at the door on the night of the event.