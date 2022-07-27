Bedford County Public Schools increasing safety measures

We break down the actions being taken and the changes to come

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – As parents get ready to send kids back to the classroom next month, safety is top of mind for those at Bedford County Public Schools.

It’s the first time all School Resource Officer positions will be filled in about four years.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will also be increasing deputies’ random visits to schools throughout the day.

Authorities are also going to bring back the DARE program, which gives kids the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs, and violence.

The Sheriff’s Office said they’ve done security assessments on all schools and will continue to train active threat response.

“It’s very important. Children are our most valued commodity, that’s the future,” Major Jon Wilks said. “It’s very important that we in law enforcement and everyone put everything that we can into school security and their safety.”

The office is also applying for grants to get funds for additional SROs and safety equipment.