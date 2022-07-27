Salem firefighters recognized at Celebration of Heroes event

19 Salem firefighters were recognized virtually for saving a man’s life during the American Red Cross’ Celebration of Heroes, and on Tuesday, those firefighters were recognized in person.

19 firefighters of the Salem Fire and EMS were recognized for their response to the call of an unresponsive 55-year-old man lying on a pickleball court.

When the first responders got to the scene, they found the man’s teammate doing CPR on him, and then they took over.

After eight long minutes following his teammate’s compressions, the firefighters miraculously got a pulse back.

Fortunately, the Roanoke Fire and EMS stepped in to help with transport because Salem’s ambulances were already tied up on calls that day.

The firefighters said it’s good to be honored, not just as individuals, but as a team.

“We enjoy it. Usually, we don’t get recognized and we don’t expect to get recognized ... it’s very awesome to be recognized for something that you do,” one firefighter said.

The 19 firefighters received hero awards, and the American Red Cross bought them all dinner as an additional form of thanks.