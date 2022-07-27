‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ art exhibit raises thousands of dollars for those impacted by war

Hundreds of sunflowers are covering an art gallery in Lynchburg to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds of sunflowers are covering an art gallery in Lynchburg to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Kim Soerensen, executive director of Riverviews Artspace, said they were just hoping for 20 or 30 artists to volunteer, but had more than 150 people donate over 200 pieces of artwork.

The ‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ exhibit ranges from paintings to jewelry and visual art, from artists of all ages and even some people from out of state.

The artwork is for sale and they’ve raised $7,000 to donate so far.

“It would be great if we could donate $10,000. What we will do is divide it up and donate it to two organizations, World Kitchen and then also for Save the Children in Ukraine,” said Soerensen.

The exhibit is free and open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. until August 18.

If you’re looking to purchase any artwork, Soerensen said only about 30-to-40 percent is still up for sale.