Roanoke County area kids learn what it takes to become a firefighter in youth camp

Roanoke Valley children are learning the value of teamwork as they step into the shoes of a firefighter

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of children across the region are learning the value of teamwork as they step into the lifestyle of a firefighter at Camp R.I.T.

While they wrapped their hands tightly around the firetruck’s water hose, twenty-three kids got an up-close look at how to be a firefighter.

The camp’s name stems from the reference to fire departments’ Rapid Intervention Teams, but for the sake of the camp promoting character empowerment, R.I.T. stands for Respect, Integrity, and Teamwork.

The camp takes their summer session to the next level by giving the kids the ability to get a taste of what it feels like to be in uniform.

10-year-old Rob said it was hard to put on the heavy 25-pound oxygen tank, but didn’t necessarily complain.

“I really liked pretending I was like a firefighter,” Rob said.

Piling on the gas mask, gloves, jacket, and boots made Rob feel hot and reminded him to stick to his original plan of becoming an author.

While going up on the ladder truck inspired some kids to reach for the sky, others preferred to stay put on the ground.

“It was fun,” 13-year-old Christina said. “I don’t know if I would do it for a living though, honestly. It’s a little jerky.”

Brian Clingenpeel, Roanoke County Fire, and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator said he understands that firefighting doesn’t appeal to everyone.

“We totally get that,” Clingenpeel said. “We just want them to come out and have fun and experience something new. And a big part of the camp is learning about respect, integrity, and teamwork. And we feel like the firehouse setting is a good way to teach that too.”

But the camp does inspire some kids to chase their dreams of fighting fires and helping others.

When Seth Harris was just 13 years old, he participated in the camp. Back then, it was called Character Academy.

Now, Harris is a volunteer firefighter for Roanoke County who gets to toss the rope back.

“It’s special for me to pass on to these kids what I know and hopefully get them involved when they’re old enough to volunteer and pursue a career,” Harris said.