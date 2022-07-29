Two juveniles charged after reports of shots fired in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Two juveniles are facing charges after a shots fired incident Thursday morning, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say it happened at about 11 a.m. on Toms Lane in Roseland, Virginia.

They arrived at the scene to find two juveniles, who were later arrested in relation to the incident. During the investigation, a stolen vehicle was also identified and recovered.

The two juveniles, who have not been identified, were charged with the following:

Reckless handling of a firearm

Receiving stolen goods

One juvenile was also charged with the violation of a protective order, according to officers.

We’re told the second juvenile had an outstanding detention order from another jurisdiction and was held on those charges.

According to authorities, no one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Authorities ensure us that there is no known threat to the public in connection to this incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation.