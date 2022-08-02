VDH offers Monkeypox vaccines in Roanoke, cases remain low locally

ROANOKE, Va. – As Monkeypox continues to spread in the United States, local health officials have begun administering vaccines to those most at risk.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District, said sex workers, men who have sex with men, and those who have multiple sex partners continue to be most at risk.

Virginia Department of Health confirmed 112 cases in Virginia, three of which are in the Southwest Virginia region. State health leaders have not posted more specific location data.

VDH broke data down into age and gender, which showed that all but one case has come from men in their 20s and 30s.

About 30 vaccines have been administered locally, but vaccines are being saved for those most at risk and as a post-exposure treatment, said Morrow.

“This is not something, at this time and we certainly hope it doesn’t change anytime soon or hopefully ever, that is going to be a general risk that would cause an outbreak at a college, but certainly if someone is engaging in high-risk sexual behavior even though this is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, it is a direct contact disease,” said Morrow.

