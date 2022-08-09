‘Bigfoot’ helps bring business to Bedford through new app

You may have had a Big Foot sighting on your timeline recently...

BEDFORD, Va. – There’s a Bigfoot sighting in Bedford! Well, sort of – it’s part of a new app to promote small businesses.

The town recently released the Traipse app for the downtown area where you’re on a scavenger hunt, not for a sasquatch, but for information about local shops.

The mobile, interactive map includes more than 30 stops and aims to bring in more business.

“The stops will have questions about each of the businesses that you can only find if you are at the business. So, you need to go in, find out what the business clue is; then have some interaction with the owner and those people who are there; then solve a puzzle and win a prize at some point,” said Mary Zirkle, economic development coordinator for the Town of Bedford.

Zirkle said the town created the app through a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Ad

You can download the Traipse app for free from your app store.