Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

The Sheetz at the intersection of Orange Ave. and Williamson Road is moving down the road

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall.

“Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.

The new Sheetz is said to open at the corner of Orange Avenue and King Street in Roanoke.

The Orange Avenue - King Street location will be slightly over 4 acres, larger than the current Williamson Road Sheetz.

Data shows that Sheetz paid $3 million for the land in December last year.

Employees won’t lose their jobs, and Sheetz said that they’ve been given the option to seek new opportunities instead.

“All employees working at this location have been offered jobs at the new King Street location or at another store if requested,” Ruffner said.

And the closure is expected to come sooner than later.

“The closure is anticipated to be in late fall after the new store has opened,” Ruffner said.