Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly

10 News reached out for a comment, but did not receive a response

ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see.

Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday.

And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about closing immediately.

“With sadness we announce the closing of Puppy Love. Unfortunately, this [is] effective immediately. We sincerely appreciate all of our customers support from near and far that were able to find their best friends with us,” the post read.

But not too long after, the pet store completely removed its social media profile.

The sign reads that “all of our puppies have been safely placed in their new homes,” but does not clarify where the puppies were sent to.

People made several complaints about the store were made to the Better Business Bureau throughout 2021.

10 News reached out to the pet store and the mall for comment but has not received a response.