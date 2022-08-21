Roanoke barbers and hairstylists offer free haircuts to give students a confidence boost

ROANOKE, Va. – A fresh new look can boost your confidence and help you tackle the day. That’s why a Roanoke barbershop opens their doors to offer free back to school haircuts for kids.

Barbers turn on their razors and wipe off their seats at First Impressions as children lined up on Melrose Avenue to get a free haircut.

But with the music playing and food sizzling, a contagious vibe brought the community together.

For the past 23 years, George Harrington has not only cut hair but changed lives.

“When the kids see themselves with a nice cut they feel good,” he said.

He said when you step in you are not just a client, you are family.

“We are more than just me cutting your hair,” he said. “I might be your brother. Nine times out of 10 you will be best of friends.”

With every rinse or snip of hair, barbers and hair stylists spoke words of encouragement to the children.

A way to boost their confidence before they head back to school.

Growing up, Sheniqua Cunningham remembers the disappointment she felt when she couldn’t afford to go to the salon.

So, after laying down gel and braiding 8-year-old Amelia’s hair, Amelia’s glowing smile said it all.

“It makes my heart just go,” Cunningham said. “It means so much. I love it. I love seeing all the little girls look so pretty and happy when going back to school.”