Vinton Palooza takes Sunday funday to a new level

VINTON, Va. – More than a dozen food trucks lined up at Vinton War Memorial for the first Vinton Palooza.

Drinks, crafts and local bands helped set the energy for people to stretch out in the heart of Vinton.

Bouncy houses and yard games entertained children for hours.

The new event aims to put Vinton back on the map and boost the local economy.

“Get them back out and exposed to everybody,” Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Chewning said. “Get everybody back out in an environment where everyone can have fun.”

Chewning said fun will continue next week at the farmer’s market with Mingle at the Market.