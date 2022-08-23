Drumstick Dash officials announce race details

Get ready to gobble as you hit to road for this year’s Drumstick DASH

ROANOKE, Va. – Drumstick Dash officials have announced more information regarding this year’s race.

Race officials said the race will start and finish in the Downtown area of Roanoke on November 24.

The official route hasn’t been announced yet, but we’re told it will pass through places like Hotel Roanoke, the Transportation Museum, and go down Jefferson Street.

Officials also announced a new virtual challenge that leads up to the race, which starts November 1.

The challenge helps with fundraising and preparation for the run, officials said.

“We worked very hard with the city – both the city management and the traffic and public works department – and the police department to come together with a plan to have a downtown course that worked for everybody,” Molly Bullington, Race Director of Drumstick Dash said.

Registration for the Drumstick Dash is now open, and over 600 runners are already registered.

This year’s race will be partnering with Pinnacle Bank.

You can learn more about the Drumstick Dash here.