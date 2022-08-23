Police: Man charged after shooting, killing 23-year-old man at Danville apartment complex

DANVILLE, Va. – A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing a 23-year-old man at a Danville apartment complex in July, according to Danville Police.

On July 27, around 10:50 p.m., the Danville Police Department said they responded to calls of shots fired at the apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

Officers that arrived at the scene found 23-year-old Darick Richardson II in the complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Police said that Richardson was flown out to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later he died from the injuries.

Authorities conducted an investigation following the shooting, and on Monday, a Danville grand jury indicted 30-year-old Richard Wilson, Jr, police said.

Wilson is being held at the Danville City Jail with no bond on the following charges regarding the July 27 incident, according to police: