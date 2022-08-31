Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital to no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Wednesday morning, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions.

The restrictions go into place on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Below are the exceptions to the restrictions:

Inpatient:

Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments, as indicated by the need for a 1:1 sitter, may have one designated visitor.

Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older).

High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis as determined by the clinical team.

Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Outpatient:

No visitors, unless staff determines special assistance is required, or the physician has asked the patient to bring a responsible adult.

One designated visitor will be permitted for outpatient pediatric patients (visitor must be a parent or legal guardian).

According to the announcement, CFMH is the only Carilion facility making this change.

Officials said that this change will be reassessed to determine if restrictions can be lifted as early as next week.