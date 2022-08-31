More consider self-defense training amid rise in Roanoke crime

Self-defense is top of mind at this local martial arts studio

ROANOKE, Va. – Amid the nation’s crime spike, self-defense classes are in high demand. President Joe Biden addressed the issue Tuesday touting his “Safer America Plan” as a way to reduce gun crime and save lives.

In the meantime, people are taking matters into their own hands by learning how to best defend themselves.

“Proactive and learn how to fight. Simple,” said Bryan Cochran, owner of KRAV MAGA Roanoke.

In Roanoke, homicides, domestic violence, and car thefts spiked last year. Rape saw the biggest jump with an increase of 113%.

10 News reported on a woman’s assault that resulted in a man being charged with malicious wounding. An argument led to a parking garage shooting also downtown while crowds left the bar on a busy weekend. One man was hurt.

Cochran said safety must be approached by thinking of not just yourself but others too. “You have to be able to protect your loved ones,” added Cochran.

He teaches several techniques that use multiple parts of your body. Classes are taught to everyone at every level and age.

“I’ve had some of the smallest people in my classes hit like trucks and I’ve had some of the largest people hit like mice,” stated Cochran.

Hitting hard and making noise, while simple, may save your life. He says an attacker may look for vulnerable victims like those who are distracted or timid, and say women are often targeted for just being women.

Being proactive and not just reactive is paramount, he says. You achieve this by being aware of your surroundings.

Also with repetition. Cochran suggests regular self-defense classes so that you know exactly what to do in the face of danger.

The hope is you never have to use what he teaches, but if you do, he wants you to be prepared.

“Evil exists and evil will always exist,” said Cochran. “They look like you and I or any of us. They don’t wear horns. They don’t have tails. There is always going to be bad people out there. Always.”

KRAV MAGA is hosting a six-week self-defense course for women beginning October 5.