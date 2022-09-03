70º

Two men found guilty on drug distribution charges in Lynchburg

Police said the two men were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Two men who brought drugs into the Hill City found guilty by federal judge

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A federal judge found two men who brought drugs into the Hill City guilty.

Law enforcement leaders held a news conference on Friday after the trial for Ricky Abner and Charay Trent. They said that the two were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Chief said he was glad the responsible parties are off of the streets.

”Some of the individuals that were a part of the conspiracy we have been dealing with for over 20 years,” the Chief said.

Sentencing for the men will come later this year.

