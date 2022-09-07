Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia.

Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days. He was staying in a bus in a good samaritans backyard, who said he had no idea that Tolbert was a fugitive.

Previous coverage from the end of the search can be seen below.

Court records show that Tolbert now has several charges in several different jurisdictions, including Craig County, Pulaski County, Montgomery County, and Roanoke County.

Tolbert was set to be arraigned by the Montgomery County clerk on Wednesday morning for eluding police, the records said, and the next time he will be in the Montgomery County court is Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. for his preliminary hearing.

According to the court records, Tolbert is set to be arraigned on Thursday morning in the Roanoke County General District at 8:30 a.m. for eluding police and a misdemeanor of reckless driving.

Below is a breakdown of his other charges and hearing dates, according to court records,