Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays.

Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and new organizers moved the event to the Virginia International Raceway in hopes of resolving some of those traffic issues faced in 2021.

On Friday, organizers of this year’s Festival said that the major issue they are having is the lack of shuttle buses – they said they had contracted 40 buses, but that the 40 were not present.

As they work to get more buses into the area, event leaders said that they are committed to addressing and correcting the issues.

And, organizers said that due to a medical emergency, Electric Callboy had to cancel, but they worked with the Insane Clown Possee to move their start time up.

Other issues they addressed were the camping entrance, overflowing trash, and bonus meet and greets.

Leaders said they have added more lanes to the camping entrance, they have addressed the trash issue with the trash company, and the meet and greets are open to every patron during Friday’s fest.

They are continuing to reassure event-goers that they are working to turn the weekend around.

You can see the Blue Ridge Rock Festival’s statement, along with Friday’s schedule here.