Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival

This year the event will take place at the Virginia International Raceway

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway.

10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores.

Campers will begin to arrive Wednesday, with the major performers scheduled for Sept. 8 through Sept. 11.

Organizers faced heavy criticism last year for issues like traffic, security, and parking.

The event is expected to bring about 40,000 people to Halifax and Pittsylvania Counties, so Virginia State Police and VDOT are advising people to expect traffic and road closures.

Signs will alert motorists to designated lanes for traffic and event guests, and VSP will be on hand to direct vehicles.

More information about the traffic flow for the event can be seen below.

Potential traffic delays for Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022 (Credit: Green Light Communications) (WSLS)

You can read about road closures and impacted traffic areas in this article.