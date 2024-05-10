Spring breezes occasionally blow outside of isolated showers Mother’s Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Now that our main storm system has moved to the east, we’re tracking lower humidity and a gusty wind from time to time Friday. Peak gusts will range between about 20 mph and 35 mph.
They’ll come from the northwest, which will help keep certain parts of the area cooler.
A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, the better chance for sporadic afternoon showers will arrive from the west Saturday.
There’s no need to cancel plans, as these will be hit-or-miss and brief.
Aside from some of these showers, we expect a less muggy feel to the air. This will especially be felt in the mornings.
Mother’s Day will begin around 45° to 50° around sunrise. We’ll see increasing sunshine and temperatures peaking between about 68° and 75°.
Next Monday will feature more of the same. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, however, we’ll track an area of low pressure riding in from the southwest. This will increase rain chances during that time.
How much rain we see is contingent on one thing. There’s the potential for some energy to be transferred to the East Coast, which (oftentimes) cuts into our rain totals. We’ll keep check of that and let you know what we’re seeing in the data in the coming days.