Roanoke Rescue Mission installs new LED lights

ROANOKE, Va. – Things at the Roanoke Rescue Mission are looking a little brighter.

The shelter installed brand new LED lights, thanks to a $13,350 donation from Appalachian Power’s TakeChargeVA program.

The new lights offer lower maintenance and substantially lower electricity costs.

Shelter workers said that people come to the Rescue Mission at a time of crisis and their goal is to help everyone feel safe, including volunteers.

“This is a place of comfort, of healing, of hope and that is, in part, because of what we offer here as a physical facility,” said Kevin Barry, Roanoke Rescue Mission’s Community Outreach Manager.

There are more than 700 energy-efficient lights in the shelter and the donation center. Installing these LED lights saves enough energy to power seven homes every year.