Henry County Deputies arrest barricaded suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic assault call in the 100 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville Saturday around 3:30 in the afternoon.

When deputies arrived at the home, investigators said a man slammed the door shut. When deputies tried to enter the house, the accused man, 58-year-old Richard Perry Swisher of Martinsville, pulled a machete at deputies and threatened to kill them.

Deputies said they attempted to convince Swisher to exit the home, but he refused. Around 6:40 p.m., a tactical unit from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office entered the house and took Swisher into custody.

Swisher is charged with domestic assault and battery, brandishing a bladed weapon with intent to intimidate, and obstruction of justice. Swisher is currently at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.