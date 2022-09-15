Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center set to reopen

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The DMV Customer Service Center in Rocky Mount will reopen soon.

On Thursday, Virginia DMV announced that the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center is set to reopen to appointment customers and walk-in customers on Monday.

The office was closed for interior renovations, which they said included new countertop designs, additional customer service windows, new paint, new carpet, and new energy-efficient lighting.

Customers can schedule an appointment online or stop by the DMV office during service hours to meet with a representative, according to the release.

The release said the Rocky Mount office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.