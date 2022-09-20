Authorities searching for man who escaped from deputy custody in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who escaped from deputy custody in Highland County on Tuesday.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office, August County Sheriff’s Office, and Bath County Sheriff’s Office are working together to search for Shaun Gwin, 34 years old, who escaped from deputy custody while being transported back from court, authorities said.

The Augusta County Sheriff said that Gwin was in Highland County court on Tuesday, and when he was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail, he kicked out the window of the vehicle.

Authorities said he escaped in the Shenandoah Mountain area along the eastern edge of Highland County.

Highland County authorities described Gwin as the following:

34 years old,

6′3″, approximately 220 pounds,

Black hair,

A well-kept brown beard,

Last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with a white shirt underneath.

Gwin took a 2005 Yamaha 4x4 cameo-colored four-wheeler after he escaped, Highland County authorities said.

Authorities said that Gwin is considered to be dangerous if seen.

If you see Gwin, you’re being asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 540-468-2210 or the Virginia State Police at 800-542-5959.

10 News has a crew on the way to learn more and has reached out for updates on the search location.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.