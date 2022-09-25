Salem fire displaces four people

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury.

The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters quickly discovered that the flames were also inside the building.

Crews stretched a fire hose into the structure and found heavy fire in the attic area.

The fire was control in approximately 30 minutes, however investigators said the building did sustain heavy fire and smoke damage and several vehicles were damaged.