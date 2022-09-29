Governor Youngkin declares state of emergency as Hurricane Ian moves along the east coast

RICHMOND, Va. – Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, and local organizations are stepping in to take action.

To assist with the response and recovery efforts in areas impacted by the storm, Governor Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

The order allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts, according to the Governor’s office.

“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”

The Virginia Emergency Support Team is actively monitoring and preparing for this storm, and the Virginia Emergency Operations Center will coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts with local, state, and federal officials, the release said.

The Governor’s office said the storm is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, and Virginians should be prepared for potential severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.

