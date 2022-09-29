Horizon Behavioral Health welcomes new psychiatric provider in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health in Bedford is expanding.

On Wednesday, the center announced a new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner would be joining their team, which they say is now serving adults in the town of Bedford and Bedford County.

The new member, Christine Gilmore, PMHNP, has 12 years of Nurse Practitioner experience and during that time, she practiced in a wide variety of settings including urgent care, home care, primary care, and outpatient primary care, according to Horizon.

Over those 12 years, the center said Gilmore noticed a disconnect in psychiatric care between the number of psychiatric referrals she needed to make and the number of providers available.

Because of that realization, Gilmore decided to take action. For the next four years of her career, the center said she shifted her focus to the field of psychiatric medicine.

Gilmore isn’t just someone that’s looking to help fill in the gaps. One patient said that she made them feel heard.

“It was a pleasure discussing my medication management plan and explaining my past to her. She was compassionate and understanding and listened thoroughly to everything I said,” the patient shared. “I felt heard and understood and trusted her expertise with my care moving forward.”

You can learn more about Horizon Behavioral Health by visiting their website here. You can also schedule an appointment at the Bedford location by calling their admission number: 434-477-5000.