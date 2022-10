FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Franklin County Sunday.

Authorities say they received a call for a possible hit-and-run around 6:50 a.m. at the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook.

The injured man was transported to a hospital, according to officials.

Authorities say the driver of the suspected vehicle was found shortly after the incident.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing.