Insomnia Cookies to open soon in Lynchburg

Insomnia Cookies to open on Oct. 15 2022 in Lynchburg (Credit: Insomnia Cookies)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is welcoming a new, late-night dessert shop for your sweet tooth cravings.

On Wednesday, Insomnia Cookies announced their grand opening in Lynchburg, as well as more shop details.

Insomnia Cookies is known for its warm cookies, ice cream, and even more sweets which they offer all day and late into the night. On some days, they’re open as late – or as early – as 3 a.m., the company said.

Their Lynchburg location will be located near Liberty University and the University of Lynchburg, as well as Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.

Though college students will be just minutes away from the tasty treats, the company said they’re also offering delivery to nearby areas, as well as extended delivery to neighboring communities in Forest, Timberlake, and Madison Heights. You can also stop into Insomnia Cookies for a treat, or opt for pickup.

Insomnia Cookies said they’ll host their grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., and they’re offering some sweet deals.

The company said that any customer that comes to the store during the grand opening will get one free classic cookie and that they’ll be hosting additional giveaways in-store.

The Lynchburg location’s hours are as follows, according to Insomnia Cookies:

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.

