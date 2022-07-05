72º

Insomnia Cookies coming to Lynchburg later this summer

The Hill City is in for a sweet late-night treat

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Late night munchies now have a cure!

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is about to get a little sweeter.

A new, late-night dessert shop is set to open soon in the Hill City – Insomnia Cookies will soon be located off the roundabout behind Sam’s Club on Ward’s Rd.

A sign on the shop’s door says the bakery chain will open sometime this summer.

Insomnia Cookies is known for delivering warm cookies right to the doorstep throughout the late hours of the night.

So if your sweet tooth kicks in late at night, you know where you can find some sweet treats.

