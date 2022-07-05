Insomnia Cookies coming to Lynchburg later this summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is about to get a little sweeter.

A new, late-night dessert shop is set to open soon in the Hill City – Insomnia Cookies will soon be located off the roundabout behind Sam’s Club on Ward’s Rd.

A sign on the shop’s door says the bakery chain will open sometime this summer.

Insomnia Cookies is known for delivering warm cookies right to the doorstep throughout the late hours of the night.

So if your sweet tooth kicks in late at night, you know where you can find some sweet treats.