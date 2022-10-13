Alleghany Highlands schools announces one-time employee bonus

LOW MOOR, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands School Board approved a one-time bonus for its employees on Tuesday.

Full-time employees will receive $2,000 while part-time employees will receive $1,000. To qualify, employees must work for the division on Dec. 1, 2022.

Alleghany Highlands schools say the school board approved the bonuses to show appreciation for employees, especially for their efforts through the pandemic and school division merger.

“We feel very fortunate to be able to reward our valuable employees for their hard work and dedication, and hopefully provide our local economy with a boost during the holiday season,” said Jacob Wright, chair of the Alleghany Highlands School Board.

The bonuses are provided by the Virginia General Assembly and the federal American Recovery Plan Act, costing about $1,123,300.

Substitutes are not included in this employment category and therefore will not receive a bonus. However, the school board voted in September to increase substitute pay rates by 33 percent in most daily rates.

“Simply put, we are excited to be able to encourage our team in this way,” said Superintendent Kim Halterman. “We are thankful for all the AHPS staff does each day for the kids of our community.”