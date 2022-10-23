Man found dead after reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 42-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake Saturday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say at around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called for a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall.

The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off a boat into Smith Mountain Lake and was unable to locate him, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office says a dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on the scene and were able to locate a body.

The deceased individual was identified as Ryan Adams of Union Hall, authorities say.

Authorities say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing pending findings from the Medical Examiner.