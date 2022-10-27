Interior design renderings released for Westlake Corner community center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. released interior design renderings for its proposed multi-purpose center at Westlake Corner.

The non-profit is partnering with Hughes Associates to turn the current Grand Home Furnishings building into a community gathering space for arts, entertainment, and events.

The center will include a welcome gallery with tables and seating, along with an information desk, a café with free wireless internet access, a 400-seat auditorium with a stage, and a 400-seat multipurpose event space.

“As we approach the purchase of this existing 40,000-square-foot building, we’re getting a jump start on planning for the three phases of interior modifications that will create the kind of multifunctional space the SML community has needed so desperately for so long,” said Trish England, chair of the SML Center’s Architectural Committee.

“Hughes offers the depth of experience required to transform this former furniture showroom into a lively and vibrant center that will be a source of pride for the entire region,” she added.

The Smith Mountain Lake Center shared renderings of how the center is planned to look in a Facebook post and in a blog post.

The group also released a new floor plan which includes a media center, rehearsal space, conference rooms, and classrooms, according to SML Center President Vicki Gardner.

“The project, which is looking phenomenal, is at a critical juncture right now,” Gardner said. “We need the many in our community who have expressed enthusiasm for just such a facility to step forward with donations, large and small, that will make the purchase and renovations possible. Time is of the essence to help us meet this important goal!”

More information and a donation form can be found online.