Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism

ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”

Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.

Some of those trick-or-treaters will have unique abilities – according to the CDC, 1 in 44 will.

Whatever you’re greeted with, not greeted with, or what trick-or-treaters come to your doorstep on Halloween night, one thing is for sure: “A little kindness goes a long way.”

1 in 44 children is diagnosed with autism

“More than likely, you’re going to encounter a child, a teen, or a young adult that has autism on Halloween night, and you may know it, and you may not.” Bethany Mazurek, the special education director at the Blue Ridge Autism Center

Autism, according to the National Autistic Society, is a lifelong developmental disability that affects how people communicate and interact with the world.

For some people with autism, those obstacles might be a little different.

“If you’ve met one kid with autism, you’ve met one kid with autism, it can manifest differently for everyone.” Mazurek

And even though autism looks different for everyone, Mazurek explained there are some things that people with autism may have in common.

“A lot of times, students with autism can be nonverbal, they may not make eye contact, they might require more wait time or they might use sign language and others might use a picture exchange,” Mazurek said.

The idea of the blue bucket

According to the National Autism Association, a blue bucket helps promote awareness for trick-or-treaters with autism. Blue buckets are similar to teal buckets, which are used for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, or to alert those trick-or-treaters that a home has “allergy-friendly” treats.

In 2018, Alicia Plumer shared a picture of a blue bucket to her Facebook, the NAA said, along with the message, “If you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick-or-treat this year carrying this blue bucket, he’s our son! His name is BJ & he is autistic. While he has the body of a 21-year-old, he loves Halloween,” she said. “Please help us keep his spirit alive & happy. So when you see the blue bucket share a piece of candy. Spread awareness! These precious people are not “too big” to trick or treat.”

And while some may disapprove of the idea, according to the NAA, others like Mazurek and Bassett think the idea is beneficial.

“I think the more awareness that we can raise for these unique methods leads to more acceptance within the community,” Mazurek said.

And in new situations, practice makes perfect, and a little education can go a long way.

“There’s no way that you can prepare them for everything that might happen, but if you practice giving them the words, giving them the language, and going up and ringing someone’s doorbell ... the more you practice, the more successful it could potentially be.” Mazurek

Trent Bassett, a 12-year-old boy, was diagnosed with autism at a young age. His mom Caryn said he was not able to speak until he was over three and a half years old.

“That made it a little bit more difficult. Either his dad or I would go with him to say ‘Trick or treat’ or ‘Thank you!’” Caryn said. “Then we’d always constantly remind him to say ‘Thank you’ once he was given a treat.”

Trent loves Walmart, so naturally, for Halloween last year, he dressed up as a Walmart greeter.

Trent Bassett in his 2021 Halloween costume (Credit: Caryn Bassett) (WSLS)

Caryn said a lot of kids on the spectrum may have sensory disorders, like Trent.

“We had to improvise and make all of Trent’s Halloween costumes from the time he was little to ensure they were made out of regular clothing,” Caryn said.

Along with making a costume that was comfortable for Trent, Caryn said they typically go trick-or-treating in a familiar neighborhood – echoing Mazurek’s suggestion.

“We typically go up to my parent’s house, and it’s a lot quieter where they are. There are fewer cars and fewer people,” Caryn said. “If he was nervous one of us would go with him.”

Caryn shared the following tips to help stay safe on Halloween:

If you’re going to a new environment or somewhere that could potentially be loud, take headphones, Set expectations and talk about the day ahead, Go to familiar environments if possible.

In addition to the safety aspect of the night, Mazurek added one thing: “Let the kids be kids. Let them have fun.”