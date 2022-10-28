Salem Civic Center hosts trunk or treat event for families

There may not be a better combo than costumes and candy, the Salem Civic Center had both on Thursday night.

SALEM, Va. – There may not be a better combo than costumes and candy, the Salem Civic Center had both on Thursday night.

Ahead of the Kazim Shrine Circus, members wanted to have a trunk or treat event for kids to come out and enjoy.

Matt Clarke, Potentate of Kazim Shriners, said this is their first trunk or treat event, and they were happy to be a part of it.

“I know that when I was a kid we did house to house. But we know this is a big thing now so we said let’s get people excited and have a safe place where they can come,” Clarke said.

Tons of kids dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes. Batman, Spiderman, Chucky, cops and robbers, witches, and more all made appearances at the event.

Stori Mary and Tori Thomas came together as a candy-loving witch and Harley Quinn.

“My favorite candy is Kit Kats,” Stori said.

“I like Twix and Hershey’s,” Tori said.

Some of the Shriners had never done an event like this. They were very surprised by the number of people that came out for the trunk or treat.

The Kazim Shrine Circus will be on Saturday starting at 7:30 pm.