No one hurt in Roanoke County after clothes dryer catches fire, crews say

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responds to fire in a home they say was caused by a clothes dryer that went up in flames (Credit: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County crews responded to a fire in a home that was caused by a clothes dryer on Wednesday, and luckily, no one was hurt.

Around 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, crews said they responded to the 2500 block of Brandy Run Drive for the report of a clothes dryer on fire.

When crews got to the scene, they said they found a two-story home with light smoke coming from the garage door.

We’re told one adult, two teens, and family pets were home at the time of the fire, but they were all able to escape unharmed.

After about 15 minutes, crews said they were able to get the fire under control.

The laundry room sustained the most damage from the fire, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department. There was also some water and smoke damage to the rest of the house, but they didn’t specify the extent of that damage.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office was at the scene to provide a damage estimate, crews said. The estimate has not been released yet.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue gave a reminder to always clean the lint filter on the dryer before you use it.