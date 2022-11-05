New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park

A girl scout project is giving mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park.

Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station.

The Girl Scouts used the money they made on cookie sales and other fundraisers to fully fund the changing station.

On Saturday, they held a ribbon cutting to mark the completion of the project.

“Building started in late July and went through August,” said Jaclyn Nunziato, Executive Director at Huddle Up Moms. “It really took hours and hours of work — they were out here on Fridays and Saturdays of their summer.”

She hopes this will encourage more mothers to be outside with their kids.